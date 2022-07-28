5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: The auction for the 5G telecom spectrum has garnered bids worth Rs 1,49,454 crore at the end of the second day as aggressive bidding across bands by players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel pushed the sale over to the third day on Thursday. As many as five rounds of bidding were conducted on Wednesday for the 5G spectrum, capable of offering lag-free connectivity and ultra-high-speed internet. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that “good competition” was seen in almost all bands on offer. Vaishnaw expressed happiness at the response received for the 700 MHz band, which did not find any takers in the last two auctions held in 2016 and 2021. In all, the auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz), mid (3,300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. A total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore is up for bidding.Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction: Day 2 Bidding Ends On High Note | Highlights

Follow LIVE Updates on 5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 Here