5G Spectrum Auction: India's biggest ever auction of airwaves concluded on Monday after seven days and over 38 rounds, with spectrum worth Rs 1,50,173 crore being sold, according to the reports. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Gautam Adani's Adani Data Networks were among the bidders for 5G airwaves. While Adani group bought spectrum in the 26 GHz band, spreading across Gujarat, Mumbai, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Jio acquired spectrum across several bands, including the coveted 700 MHz band that can provide 6-10 km of signal range and forms a good base for fifth generation (5G) in all 22 circles in the country.

Post 5G Spectrum Auction, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the media and highlighted the operator wise quantum. Adani Data Networks Ltd bought 400 MHz (in 26 GHz), Bharti Airtel Ltd 19,867 MHz (in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz), Reliance Jio Infocomm 24,740 MHz (in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz), Vodafone-Idea Ltd 6228 MHz (in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz).

"Adani Data Networks Ltd Rs 212 Crores, Bharti Airtel Ltd Rs 43,084 Crores, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Rs 88,078 Crores and Vodafone-Idea Ltd Rs 18,799 Crores," Ashwini Vaishnaw added.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio on Monday emerged as the largest bidder for the 5G spectrum, acquiring close to half of all the airwaves sold in the latest auction for Rs 88,078 crore.

A single towner can cover more area if 700 Mhz is used. Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel bought a 19,867 MHz airwave across different bands for Rs 43,084 crore. Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,784 crore.

Of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71 per cent, was sold.