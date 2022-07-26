5G Spectrum Auction LIVE: Four companies — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and newcomer Adani Data Networks are scheduled to bid for the 72 GHz of radiowaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore that are up for grabs in the 5G spectrum auction. The bidding process is scheduled to start from 10 am and go on till 6 pm on July 26. As per Department of Telecom (DoT) sources, the length of the auction will depend on the actual demand for radiowaves and the tactics used by individual bidders. The upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Starts Today At 10 AM; Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Among 4 Companies In Fray

Stay Tuned for LIVE Updates on the 5G spectrum sale