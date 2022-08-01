New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio on Monday emerged as the largest bidder for the 5G spectrum, acquiring close to half of all the airwaves sold in the latest auction for Rs 88,078 crore. According to Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Adani group bought 400 MHz, or less than one per cent of all spectrum sold, for Rs 212 crore.Also Read - Reliance Jio Leads 5G Spectrum Auction With Rs 88,078 cr; Sunil Bharti Takes Second Highest Band

“Jio gets ready to roll-out the World’s Most Advanced 5G Network across India and to make India the global leader in Digital Connectivity and Digital Solutions,” Reliance Jio said in a statement soon after the auction ended on seventh day. “Consolidates leadership position in all 22 circles by acquiring right to use spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands. Jio’s unique 700 MHz spectrum footprint will make it the only operator providing True 5G services across India, the statement added. Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction: Gautam Adani Buys Spectrum In Gujarat, Mumbai, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

“Leverages combination of Jio’s Atmanirbhar technology expertise, extensive infrastructure and partnerships with global technology majors to accelerate India’s transformation into a Digital Society,” Reliance Jio said further. Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Ends With Bids of Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore, India Launch Likely by October: Telecom Minister | Highlights

700 MHz band also acquired by Jio

While Adani group bought spectrum in the 26 GHz band, which is not for public networks, Jio acquired spectrum across several bands, including the coveted 700 MHz band that can provide 6-10 km of signal range and forms a good base for fifth generation (5G) in all 22 circles in the country. A single towner can cover more area if 700 Mhz is used.

5G spectrum auction: Some more points to know

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel bought a 19,867 MHz airwave across different bands for Rs 43,084 crore.

Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,784 crore. In all, Rs 150,173 crore of bids were received, Vaishnaw said.

Of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71 per cent, was sold.

The government, in the first year will get a Rs 13,365 crore payment for the spectrum.

The Union Minister also said the 5G services could be launched by October.

(With inputs from agency)