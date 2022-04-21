New Delhi: The Union Road Transport Ministry is planning to go ahead with its policy to require all passenger cars to have six airbags, despite resistance from carmakers saying it will increase the cost of vehicles, a senior government source told news agency Reuters.Also Read - Road Safety: Middle Seat in Cars Will Soon Have Y-Shaped Seat Belts in India

Saying that the safety of passengers is non-negotiable, the government official told the news agency that the ministry is finalising the rules, which will take some time to be notified. However, he did not mention the timeline for the same.

The Road Transport Ministry had in January this year issued draft guidelines asking all new cars from October 1 to be fitted with six airbags, including four passenger airbags and two side or curtain airbags.

The official said that the ministry was expected to finalise the rules a month later but is still analysing feedback from auto companies.

The statement from the government sources comes a week after India’s biggest carmaker told Reuters such rules will make small cars more expensive. Moreover, such policy decision may drive away potential buyers who cannot afford to shell out more for a vehicle.

However, the Centre is of opinion that adding four more airbags would cost no more than $75. In the meantime, auto market data provider JATO Dynamics feels that it could increase costs by at least $231.

The government official further added that the cost implication is exaggerated as the ministry has already consulted airbag makers on the cost and time needed to make the parts locally.

He added that the carmakers should provide airbags as a matter of safety and should not have to be mandated by the government.

The ministry strongly believes that having airbags in vehicles, along with seat belts, would have saved the lives of at least one-third of the 39,000 people who died in road accidents in 2020 due to road mishaps.