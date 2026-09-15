6 AM Job Cuts Email: Another round of job cuts begins at Oracle – What impact will it have on staff in India?

Oracle began cutting jobs again on September 14, and the people affected found out in almost exactly the sequence they did in March. Federated logins stopped working at around 4am Eastern.

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6 AM Job Cuts Email: Another round of job cuts begins at Oracle - What impact will it have on staff in India? | Image: X

Oracle Layoff: Oracle, an American multinational technology company, has started another round of layoff procedure, with affected employees receiving emails at 6 am informing them that their roles had been eliminated. The reason stated in the email was that the layoffs were a part of a broader organisational change, according to a report by Business Insider.