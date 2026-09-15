6 AM Job Cuts Email: Another round of job cuts begins at Oracle – What impact will it have on staff in India?

Oracle Layoff: Oracle, an American multinational technology company, has started another round of layoff procedure, with affected employees receiving emails at 6 am informing them that their roles had been eliminated. The reason stated in the email was that the layoffs were a part of a broader organisational change, according to a report by Business Insider.
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