EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Business
  • 6 AM Job Cuts Email: Another round of job cuts begins at Oracle - What impact will it have on staff in India?

6 AM Job Cuts Email: Another round of job cuts begins at Oracle – What impact will it have on staff in India?

Oracle began cutting jobs again on September 14, and the people affected found out in almost exactly the sequence they did in March. Federated logins stopped working at around 4am Eastern.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 15, 2026, 9:50 AM IST
oracle layoff
6 AM Job Cuts Email: Another round of job cuts begins at Oracle - What impact will it have on staff in India? | Image: X

Oracle Layoff: Oracle, an American multinational technology company, has started another round of layoff procedure, with affected employees receiving emails at 6 am informing them that their roles had been eliminated. The reason stated in the email was that the layoffs were a part of a broader organisational change, according to a report by Business Insider.

Read more: Oracle Layoffs: Fresh job cuts in India may come in September, 3000 employees at risk; Microsoft puts 500 on PIP

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.