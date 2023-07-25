6 Famous Indian Alumni from Harvard University

Home

Harvard University is an ivy league school in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning with the best quality of modern education. Harvard has released some of the most eminent graduates who have made India proud. In this article, we will discuss some of the most famous Indian Alumni from Harvard University.

Harvard graduates have excelled in fields of science, politics, business etc. and impacted lives all over the world. They have set a benchmark for the upcoming generation by doing impeccable work. Let’s take a look at those inspirational figures.

1. Rahul Bajaj, Bajaj Group

Being the chairman of the Bajaj group for 40 years, Rahul Bajaj retained his honorary designation until his death. He was an epitome of inspiration for today’s generation and was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India. In his career span of 5 decades, he took the turnover of the group’s flagship company from 7 crores to 12000 crores. He was one of the most famous Indian Alumni and completed his MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

2. Ratan Tata, Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons

Chairman-emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is one of the most prominent businessmen in India. After completing his bachelor’s from Cornell University, he did an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Later in 1995, Tata was recognised with HBS’s biggest honour- the Alumni achievement award. Along with this, he also received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s most distinguished awards. Harvard University features Tata Hall–a seven-story building on campus for this iconic figure.

3. Kapil SIbal, Congress Government

Kapil Sibal is a highly regarded advocate and politician who completed his LLM degree from Harvard Law School. He is an outstanding orator and a skilled administrator who has represented several high-profile cases at the Supreme Court of India. Besides this. He is a member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha and built a reputation as a troubleshooter for the government. He is counted among the most eminent Indian alumni of Harvard University.

4. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group

An Indian billionaire businessman and chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra needs no introduction. He studied magna cum laude in 1977 from Harvard University where he studied filmmaking and architecture. Later, he went on with his master’s from Harvard business school. He is recognised as one of the notable alumni of Harvard University. He was also awarded the Alumni achievement award.

5. P. Chidambaram, Former Finance Minister of India

One of the leading Indian politicians, P. Chidambaram has served as the Parliament’s standing committee on home affairs. He completed his bachelor’s from Madras law college and went on to do masters from Harvard business school. P. Chidambaram served as the union minister of finance and is known as one of the reputed Indian graduates of Harvard University.

6. Subramanyam Swamy, Former Union Minister

Subramanyam Swamy is a well-known Indian politician, economist and statistician, serving as the nominated member of parliament, rajya sabha. He completed his PhD from Harvard University on a full Rockefeller scholarship with his thesis based on Economic Growth and Income Distribution in a Developing Nation. He was an eminent member of the planning commission of India and served as cabinet minister of the chandra shekhar government.

