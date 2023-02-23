Home

6th Pay Commission to be Implemented in Haryana For Govt Employees, Says CM Khattar

Haryana Budget 2023: CM Khattar also promised to provide over 65,000 jobs in various posts.

6th Pay Commission: Latest Update

Haryana Budget 2023 Latest News: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented Haryana Budget 2023 and said his government will implement 6th Pay Commission in Haryana state and will also provide over 65,000 jobs in various posts.

“Recommendations of the sixth pay commission (for employees) shall be implemented. Biogas plants will be opened in each district of Haryana and a heli-hub shall be constructed in Gurgaon. e-libraries shall be set up in rural areas at a cost of Rs 370 crore. 1,000 new parks and gymnasiums shall be opened in gram panchayats,” Khattar said during Budget 2023 presentation.

In the state budget presentation, he said three new metro links have also been proposed — Rezang la chowk to IGI international airport; Southern Peripheral Road to Pachgaon via global city and Manesar; Asodha to Bahadurgarh to connect Haryana Orbital Rail Network with KMP expressway.

Giving more relief to employees, CM Khattar said no fresh tax will be imposed. Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

“There is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax in the state budget for 2023-24,” Khattar in said the state assembly. He also added that it is the fourth budget of the second term of the BJP-JJP government.

