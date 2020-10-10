Have you ever come across someone so confident, you were instantly interested in them? Were they so charismatic you genuinely wanted to listen to them? Were they so memorable that you still cannot forget them? Also Read - The Art of Decoding Body Language

You need to know these 7 tips if you want to be just as confident! Listen to image coach, Tina Walia, give you these seven tips to make you appear instantly more confident and impressive!

Dr. Albert Mehrabian's 7-38-55 rule of personal communication states that 7% of verbal communications are spoken words, 38% of non-Verbal Communication take into account the voice, tone, volume, pitch and the rate of speech, and 55% of body language comprises of gestures, postures, facial expressions and physical appearance.

Get a more confident personality with these 7 tips:

Tip 1:

Smile :It instantly creates a feeling of warmth and trust in the other person.

Tip 2:

Work on your Physical Appearance: an average person takes only upto 5 seconds to form an impression about you.

Tip 3:

Maintain appropriate eye contact: It shows that you are interested, credible and trustworthy.

Tip 4:

Have an open posture: don’t cross your arms, feet or legs as it gives you a defensive appearance. Take up more space; make your presence felt.

Tip 5:

Handshake: Nothings makes a better impression than a firm handshake.

Tip 6:

Listen Actively: Show interest. Nod, tilt your head and lean slightly forward. Genuinely pay attention and try to understand what is being said.

Tip 7:

Use controlled gestures: use clear, deliberate and uncomplicated gestures. Do not fidget with nervous energy.

You will be surprised to know how well these tips work. So go get your best dress out, groom yourself, smile wide and ace that interview!