7 Kids Make Neyveli Town Proud At 8th International Abacus Competition Held In Dubai

Shri. Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLC India Limited met and applauded the students for their stellar performance and bagging the "Championship Award" in the International Arena at a very young age.

Winners along with Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Ltd (Extreme Right)

New Delhi: The 8th International Abacus Competition was held recently in Dubai. Out of 2000 students from 16 different countries, seven Neyveli students won “Championship Award” in the International Abacus Competition for their scintillating performance.

Brainobrain – the Guinness World Record Holder institute – is one of the world’s frontrunners in empowering young geniuses of the world through abacus course and mental arithmetic training programmes. Brainobrain Kids Academy Private Limited is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified institution established in the year 2003, manned by professionals who have had a decade of international experience in kids’ education and training.

Brainobrain operates in 44 countries. The names and class of the Award winners have been mentioned below: A. B. NIKHIL VIJAY-category-undergoing level-I S/O A Balaji Suresh-CM/MINE-II/NLCIL III – A, MAHARSHI VIDYA MANDIR, BLOCK 18, NEYVELI AAFIYA. A-P category-Completed module-I in Little Brainobrain. ST. JOSEPH OF CLUNY, BLOCK 25, NEYVELI RAKSHITHA. A-D category-completed level-IV D/O S. Anandakumar ACM/TPS-I Exp/NLCIL.

IV – A JAWAHAR CBSE, BLOCK 5, NEYVELI GAUTHAM KUMAR. A-I category-completed level-IX S/O S. Anandakumar ACM/TPS-I Exp/NLCIL. IX – JAWAHAR CBSE, BLOCK 17, NEYVELI VISWANADHAPALLI MONISHA- A-category-completed level-VII D/O V. B. Venkateswara Rao DEE/Mine-II/NLCIL. IX – C,KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA, BLOCK 3 , NEYVELI VISWANADHAPALLI SRAVAN KUMAR- F-category-completed level-VI S/O V. B. Venkateswara Rao DEE/Mine-II/NLCIL. VI – A. KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA, BLOCK 3, NEYVELI HARESH DEVA. D- D-category-completed level-IV S/O K. Dharmarajan DCM/NNTPS/NLCIL. VIII – B, KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA, NO: 1 JIPMER CAMPUS, PUDUCHERRY – 6

NLC India Ltd is a Navratna Government of India Enterprise, under the administrative control of Ministry of Coal. The company has its footprints in the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with a Lignite Mining and Coal Mining Capacity of 32. 10 MTPA and 20 MTPA respectively. Total Installed Power Generation capacity of NLCIL’s group is 6.01 GW.

