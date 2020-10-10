Do you often find it tough to get your message across? Do people not listen to you? Have you been taken lightly?

Watch this video to hear Shyamli talk about effective communication skills. Shyamli Rathore is the founder of Sidman learning solutions. She facilitates workshops for some of the world’s greatest leadership brands like Harvard Business School. Also Read - Communications Decency Act: US Senate Panel Votes to Subpoena Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs

Did you know even CEOs of leading brands need help with communication? If you wish to improve your language skills, check this out!

What could be the possible reasons for inefficient communication?

Not getting the right words.

The receiver is in a superior position.

Too many thoughts in your mind.

These problems could affect our thinking. They could leave us feeling under confident. They could also push our physical appearance towards a negative side. We could feel nervous and mess up a perfectly phrased sentence. Even the simplest of sentences could come out ineffectively.

You will be shocked to find out how easy these tips could be!

Tip 1: Power Postures: A few postures could really affect our physiological and psychological conditions.

Tip 2: Avoiding tea and coffee: Due to certain chemical reactions, it will just end up drying your mouth. Therefore, it is best to go for a glass of water.

Tip 3: Thought to word articulation: Sometimes you might have great ideas but could be unable to phrase them due to language problems.

Tip 4: Build command over the language: Language is a skill and anyone can acquire it with focus and practice.

Tip 5: Be confident: Just simply appearing confident could induce someone to make conversations with you.

Tip 6: Focus on how to project yourself: Portray the best version of yourself. How you think of yourself is how others will think of you.

Tip 7: Speak in 3s: You must be concise with your sentences. Choose to keep it short and sweet.

How much time does it take to show results? You will be surprised to know it takes only 6 months! So go practice. Focus on these tips. Be determined and go ace that meeting!