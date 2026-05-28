71% Indians unhappy with current pay, just 29% satisfied with salary: Report

Only 29 percent of Indian employees are satisfied with their current salaries, while most are planning to ask for a pay hike in the next 12 months due to rising living costs.

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71% Indians unhappy with current pay, just 29% satisfied with salary: Report | Image: ANI

Majority Of Indians Plan To Seek Pay Hike: 71 percent Indians are not satisfied with their current pay levels and only 29 percent are satisfied with their salary, while the majority of salaried employees are planning to seek a salary increase in the coming 12 months amid rising cost-of-living concerns, as per a survey conducted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

According to the report, the rising cost of living continues to remain one of the main work-related concerns not in India but across the world in 2026. It is the second biggest concern among salaried employees in India. This follows fear around jobs being replaced by technology.

The report stated that 81 percent of the Indian employees usually ask their employers for a promotion or a pay hike in the 12 months.

The report said, “Both globally and in India, the proportion of those seeking to ask for a pay rise has risen since 2025 – with 81 per cent of respondents in India planning to ask their employer for a pay rise in the next 12 months, higher than the 67 per cent in 2025 and the 2026 global average (62 per cent)”.

Increasing Pressure On Employers

As pe the report, The findings reflect increasing pressure on employers as inflation and higher living costs continue to impact household budgets across the country.

The survey report noted that only 29 percent of Indian respondents said they were satisfied with their current salary levels, compared to the global average of 36 percent.

As compared to different age groups, Millennials showed the strongest in salary hikes. 90 percent of them are planning to ask for salary increases in the next 12 moths.

This was higher compared to Gen Z at 77 per cent and Gen X at 75 per cent.

Salary Expectations In Indian Employees Remain Significantly Higher

The report also highlighted that salary expectations among Indian employees remain significantly higher than global averages.

Around 68 per cent of Indian respondents expect a salary increase of more than 10 per cent, compared to 37 per cent globally.

Among employees expecting hikes above 10 per cent, Gen X workers showed the highest expectations at 76 per cent, followed by Gen Z at 60 per cent and Millennials at 55 per cent.

According to the report, compensation continues to remain the most important factor for employees, especially among younger professionals who are focused on higher take-home pay.

If we talk about the mid-career professionals, they are also giving equal importance on salary and meaningful work.

The report said employers are increasingly facing pressure to balance rising salary expectations with profitability and retention strategies. He report said employers are in pressure to balance rising salary demands with profit and retention strategy.

(with ANI inputs)