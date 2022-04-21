New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2022 had announced the setting up of 75 digital banking units in 75 districts in FY23. On Tuesday, she made a similar statement again. According to a report by Indian Express, this is being done to give a push to financial inclusion in the country. In her Budget speech, she said, “In recent years, digital banking, digital payments and fintech innovations have grown at a rapid pace in the country. Government is continuously encouraging these sectors to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country in a consumer-friendly manner.”Also Read - Why Punjab And Haryana Are on The Brink of Power Crisis | EXPLAINED

She continued, “Taking forward this agenda, and to mark 75 years of our independence, it is proposed to set up 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) in 75 districts of the country by Scheduled Commercial Banks.” Also Read - WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty, Co-founder Siddharth Menon Shift Base From India to Dubai

What are DBUs?

According to a latest report by the Reserve Bank of India, a Digital Banking Unit (DBU) is a business unit or hub with some digital infrastructure that helps in delivering banking products and services, in a digital form, in self-service mode. In simpler language, all the traditional bank work like depositing cheques, pay-in slips etc., will happen digitally in these units. Also Read - EMIs On Car, Home Loans To Get Costlier Soon. Details Inside

It was announced in order to ensure that digital banking reaches every nook and corner of the country and increase the speed of payments.

How will DBUs be beneficial?

The flow of credit will improve in the rural areas.

Poor will get easier access to money and loans.

The establishment of these units will be cheaper than the conventional brick and mortar units.

They will provide better technical support to customers.

Digital Units will decrease the manpower requirement.

For the scheduled banks, they will ensure steady profits.

DBUs will help the government enhance digital literacy.

Who will set up these DBUs?

Unless otherwise stated so, Commercial banks that have been offering digital banking in India, are allowed to set up DBUs in tier 1 to tier 6 cities. They are not required to take permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in each case.

What services will DBUs provide?