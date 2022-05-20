IRCTC Latest News Today: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday made a big announcement and said the Indian Railways is committed to making 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023. He also added that different regions will be connected with Vande Bharat Express trains.Also Read - Good News For Rail Passengers: Ticket Bookings Now Possible From 45,000 Post Offices

"All regions of India will be connected through Vande Bharat Express trains as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi which is a dream coming true for all of us," Vaishnaw said.

He said this after visiting ICF and inspecting the Vande Bharat express coaches under production in Chennai.

He said the first two prototype rakes are planned to be turned out by August this year. “Indian Railways is committed to roll out 75 Vande Bharat rakes by August 2023,” he added.

He also ruled out privatisation of the Indian Railways. According to Vaishnaw, the focus is totally on adaptation of new technologies for the betterment of Indian Railways, such as Kavach Anti-collision safety devices, that will be fitted on Vande Bharat Express coaches as well.

He said all the railway stations are being re-developed and 50 stations have already been undergoing the process.

In Tamil Nadu, five stations including Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Rameswaram and Katpadi have been shortlisted under the project, he remarked.

Vaishnaw also recommended that the railway staff working in Tamil Nadu should learn Tamil for better interaction with rail users in addition to smooth and safe operation of trains.

“India is a country with many beautiful languages and we need to enjoy the beauty of each and every language,” he said.

Vaishnaw flagged off the 12,000th ALHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) AC-II Tier Coach at ICF in the presence of A.K. Agarwal, General Manager, ICF, B.G. Mallya, General Manager, Southern Railway and other senior officials.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)