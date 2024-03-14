Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: 4% DA Hike Announced For Odisha Govt Employees Ahead of Holi, Check How Much Total DA Increased

7th Pay Commission: The 4% DA hike from the state government will benefit 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.

7th Pay Commission: The Odisha government announced Holi gift for the state government employees with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announcing a 4-per cent increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners. With the latest DA hike, the total DA and DR for the state employees will increase to 50 per cent from 46 per cent.

The state government in a statement said that the increased salary will be effective from January 1, 2024, retrospectively and the move from the state government will benefit 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.

“CM Naveen Patnaik today announced 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) for Govt employees and pensioners. The State Government announced release of 4 percent additional dose of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) in favour of State Government Employees and Pensioners respectively to enhance the rate from 46% to 50%,” the CMO said in a statement.

The development comes at a time when various states have announced DA hike for their government employees. The states that have announced DA hike include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Centre on March 7 announced 4% DA hike for Central government employees and said it will be effective from January 1, 2024.

The Centre in a statement said that the DA hike’s impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 12,868.72 crore per annum. The Centre also in the statement said that the move will benefit about 49.18 lakh Central Government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

