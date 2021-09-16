Mumbai: Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister, has promised to implement the 7th pay commission for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) employees and officers. The Minister is also hoping for a decision in the coming week, according to a Hindustan Times report. “As employees are working for the better of the city, the government will definitely consider their demand,” the report said quoting Pawar.Also Read - Good News: Ahead of Possible COVID Third Wave, BMC’s Sero-survey Finds 70-80% Population Have Antibodies

Earlier, representatives of the PMC employees’ union and officers’ union met Pawar in Mumbai along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap and opposition leader Deepali Dhumal. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Big DA, Gratuity, Leave Cash Payment Benefits For Retired Central Government Employees; Details Here

The implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission will benefit a total 17,000 employees working with the corporation. Employees of the central and state governments got the pay commission from January 1, 2016. If PMC employees get pay commission, they will also get the arrears from 2016. The PMC will need to bear the arrears’ burden which is more than Rs 500 crore Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre Likely to Increase Salary of Govt Employees Again. Here’s How To Calculate DA Hike

As per PMC statistics, there are 91 class one; 448 class 2; 4,262 class three; and more than 13,000 class four employees in the municipal corporation.

All parties have agreed to giving the pay commission to employees and approving the resolution unanimously.