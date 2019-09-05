7th Pay Commission Latest News: The top management of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has recommended a five per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its officer grade employees. In a written letter to Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar, the SAIL management has recommended the DA hike.

If approved, then the officer’s grade SAIL employees will receive a monthly hike of Rs 5,000 in their salary beginning from from October 1, stated sources.

The proposed DA hike of SAIL officers will increase from 57.4 per cent to 62.4 per cent in case the Central government agrees to implement the recommendation. Notably, SAIL employees are entitled to a DA hike on a quarterly basis after every three months.