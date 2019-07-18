7th Pay Commission Latest News: After the constant demand for hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th pay commission recommendations, Indian Railways Employees have now received a gift from the government.

As per a circular issued by the Railway Board, the railway employees will receive Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 in addition to their annual salary.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gave the clearance regarding these allowances.

The Railway Board circular stated that the ministry has approved all kinds of 7th pay commission allowances granted to the Indian Railways employees, including uniform allowances, washing allowances, shoe allowances, and kit maintenance allowance.

The Board has also issued a list stating the amount of allowance that should be given to each officer and employee.

All the employees will get lump-sum allowances except the nursing staff.

Allowance Chart

Category of employee Rate (in INR) Officers of RPF 20, 000 per annum Personnel Below Officer Rank of RPF, Station Masters of Indian Railways 10, 000 per annum Other categories of staff who were supplied uniforms and are required to wear them regularly like trackmen, Running staff of Indian Railways, Staff Car Drivers, MTS, canteen staff of Non-statutory departmental canteens, etc. 5, 000 per annum Nurses 1, 800 per month

The Central Government Employees’ expectations for a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations can also be fulfilled soon as the Railways trade union have decided to make this an election issue.

In the trade union elections, the demands beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations will be the main agenda of the election and in the priority list of all candidates.

The CG employees are not satisfied with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission regarding the minimum pay and have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.