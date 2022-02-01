7th Pay Commission latest news: Giving a big gift to its employees, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued an ordinance to increase the retirement age of government officials from 60 years to 62 years. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan promulgated this ordinance. This order will be considered effective from January 1, 2022. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Reddy, in a meeting with various employees’ unions in Amaravati had said the retirement age will be increased in addition to a new pay scale for its employees with a fitment of 23.29 per cent.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Minor Girl Jumps to Death in Vijayawada, Alleges Sexual Harassment by TDP Leader in Suicide Note

The Chief Minister has first announced about raising the retirement age of government employees on January 7. He had said employees’ experience is considered an asset to the state and by increasing the retirement age, the state could make better use of their services. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day: CM Jai Ram Thakur Announces Benefits for Employees, Pensioners; 31 Per Cent DA

Ordinance To Raise Retirement Age Of State Employees: All You Need To Know