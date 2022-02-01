7th Pay Commission latest news: Giving a big gift to its employees, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued an ordinance to increase the retirement age of government officials from 60 years to 62 years. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan promulgated this ordinance. This order will be considered effective from January 1, 2022. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Reddy, in a meeting with various employees’ unions in Amaravati had said the retirement age will be increased in addition to a new pay scale for its employees with a fitment of 23.29 per cent.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Minor Girl Jumps to Death in Vijayawada, Alleges Sexual Harassment by TDP Leader in Suicide Note
The Chief Minister has first announced about raising the retirement age of government employees on January 7. He had said employees’ experience is considered an asset to the state and by increasing the retirement age, the state could make better use of their services. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day: CM Jai Ram Thakur Announces Benefits for Employees, Pensioners; 31 Per Cent DA
Ordinance To Raise Retirement Age Of State Employees: All You Need To Know
- The new salaries with enhanced scales would be implemented from January 1, 2022, including for contract and outsourced staff.
- The wage revision would impose an additional financial burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the government per year.
- Like many other states, Andhra Pradesh would henceforth adopt the Central Pay Commission recommendations for wage revision to its employees, an official release quoting the Chief Minister said.
- The enhanced retirement age would be applicable from January 1, 2022.
- The Chief Minister told the employees’ associations that the pending DA instalment arrears would be paid along with the January salary.
- Also, the pending payments like provident fund, insurance, leave encashment and others would be cleared fully by April.
- On the Contributory Pension Scheme, the Chief Minister said a cabinet sub-committee was looking into it and a final decision would be taken by June 30.
- A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would be constituted to look into the troubles plaguing the employees’ health scheme and find solutions within two weeks.
- The Chief Minister announced that 10 per cent of the flats, in the proposed Smart Townships scheme for middle-income group, would be reserved for state government employees who did not own a house. The flats would be sold to employees at a 20 per cent discount, he said.
- Services of the 1.24 lakh employees recruited in the village and ward secretariats would be confirmed by June 30 and they would be paid revised pay scales from July.