7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the government employees of Assam. They will soon receive salary hike as their Dearness Allowance will increase from July 1, 2021. As per reports, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners by 11 percent from 17 percent to 28 percent.Also Read - These Tricolour Finger Toasties Are a Must Have This Independence Day

The move to hike the DA was taken during a cabinet meeting headed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. As pe the state cabinet decision, both pensioners and state government employees will receive increased Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief from July 1, 2021. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 4 Intelligence Alerts Issued on Possible Terror Attacks; High-level Meet Underway in Delhi

Giving details, State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that at present, the state government employees are getting dearness allowance at the rate of 17 percent. Now from July 1, 2021, it is being increased to 28 percent. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Biggest Tricolour to Be Unfurled at New York's Times Square on August 15

As per the updates from the finance minister, the hike in DA will put an additional burden of Rs 200 crore on the state government. Along with this, the State Cabinet has announced to provide employment to 52500 unemployed. Earlier, the government had talked about giving jobs to 1 lakh youth in a year.

Apart from this, the state government has also decided to regularise the leave of absence of employees who were away from their headquarters prior to March 20, 2020 due to COVID pandemic.

The state government has also decided to impart training to around 6,600 youths and will create a force of self-employed youngsters and decided to give them a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh each.

Giving further details, State Water Resources Minister, Pijush Hazarika said that after the training, the government besides giving a Driving License will give subsidy to Rs. 1 lakh for enabling them to purchase commercial passenger vehicles. The total number of youths to train is 6,600.