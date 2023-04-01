Home

Rongali Bihu Gift For Employees: Assam Govt Hikes DA By 4%, To Pay 3 Months Arrears By April 10

"All employees will get the enhanced DA of three months on April 10 before the state gears up to celebrate Bihu festival," State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Rongali Bihu Gift For Employees: Assam Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance By 4%

Assam: Bringing cheers to thousands of employees, the Assam government headed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has hiked Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief of state government employees from existing 38% to 42% with effect from 1st January 2023.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, “We have decided to increase DA from the existing 38 per cent to 42 per cent for all employees of central or state cadre working under the Assam government. The pensioners will also benefit from this DA hike.”

As per the decision, DA and DR to the serving all India Service (AIS) officers of Assam-Meghalaya cadre under state government, AIS pensioners, serving state government employees and pensioners, family pension holders and extraordinary pension holders has been hiked.

“All employees will get the enhanced DA of three months on April 10 before the state gears up to celebrate Bihu festival,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Assam is the first state in India to pay the revised DA to its employees.

Earlier, the central government increased the dearness allowance it provides to its more than one crore employees and pensioners by 4 per cent, bringing the total to 42 per cent from 38 per cent.

According to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the government will spend Rs 12,815 crore to fund the hike in dearness allowance.

To compensate its employees and pensioners for rising costs, the government provides DA and dearness relief.

The DA is reviewed once every two years.

