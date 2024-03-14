Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: Assam Hikes 4% Dearness Allowance For Govt Employees, DA Now Increased Upto 50%

7th Pay Commission: Assam Hikes 4% Dearness Allowance For Govt Employees, DA Now Increased Upto 50%

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Assam Government has announced 4% DA for the government employees. DA has now increased upto 50%. Assam Government has decided that the 4th grade post recruitment w

असम के CM हिमंता बिस्वा सर्मा को मिलती है 1.25 लाख सैलरी

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, “Assam Government has announced 4% DA for the government employees. DA has now increased upto 50%. Assam Government has decided that the 4th grade post recruitment will be from the local locality in LP, ME, High School on a merit basis. Under PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Scheme Rs 75,000 crore has been sanctioned by the central government. 3000 houses have solar panels in the state. For state government employees and electricity board employees, the Assam Government will give 1% bank loan interest. DIPR will also give the additional cost of Rs 5,000 for a 1 kW solar panel for a journalist.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.