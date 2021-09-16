New Delhi: Central government employees, who have retired between January, 2021 to June this year, will get a higher proportion of gratuity and leave cash payment. Recently, Department of expenditure of Union Finance Ministry has provided detailed calculation for gratuity, cash payment in lieu of leave and national percentage of Dearness Allowance (DA).Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre Likely to Increase Salary of Govt Employees Again. Here’s How To Calculate DA Hike

7th Pay Commission Matrix, Latest News, Calculator, Date, DA, Gratuity