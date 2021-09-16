New Delhi: Central government employees, who have retired between January, 2021 to June this year, will get a higher proportion of gratuity and leave cash payment. Recently, Department of expenditure of Union Finance Ministry has provided detailed calculation for gratuity, cash payment in lieu of leave and national percentage of Dearness Allowance (DA).Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre Likely to Increase Salary of Govt Employees Again. Here’s How To Calculate DA Hike
- The calculation pertains to the central government employees who retired during the period from January 2020 to June 2021.
- Employees retired between January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 received the 28 per cent of basic pay as DA. Notably this DA amount has been taken into account for calculation of the gratuity and the leave encashment.
- Similarly, calculation of the gratuity and the leave encashment for employees retired from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 is based on DA amount which is 21 per cent on basic pay.
- The same calculation for employees retired between July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 is based on DA amount of 24 per cent of the basic pay.
- Earlier on July 14, this year, the Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved increase the DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners to 28 per cent from the previously existing rate of 17 per cent of the Basic Pay or Pension. The new rates were effective from July 1, 2021.
- “The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17%,” Union Cabinet said in a statement.