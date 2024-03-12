Home

7th Pay Commission Big Update: This State Announces DA Hike For Its Employees | Deets Inside

The rise in DA, effective from January 1, will benefit 68,818 state government employees and 33,200 pensioners, they said.

What Is Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: After the Modi government announced a 4 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for all its employees, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said that it has also decided to give an additional 4 percent dearness allowance (DA) to all its employees. The rise in DA, effective from January 1, will benefit 68,818 state government employees and 33,200 pensioners, they said.

With this hike, the DA for employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has reached 50 per cent. The state has to spend an additional Rs 124.20 crore per year for this, they added.

“Under the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, our double-engine sarkar is committed to the welfare of all citizens, including those dedicated to delivering government services,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X.

“Let us continue to work diligently for the all-round, inclusive growth of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

UP Govt Hikes DA by 4 Percent

The Yogi Adityanath government has also announced a 4% DA hike for the state government employees as a Holi gift. The state government has also hiked the Dearness Relief for pensioners by 4 percent. The move from the state government will benefit about 10 lakh employees, 12 lakh pensioners and 8 lakh teachers of Uttar Pradesh.

The state government in a statement said that the revised DA will be effective from January 2024 and the Yogi government will issue a notification in this regard soon. It should be noted that the hike in dearness allowance will put an additional burden of Rs 314 crore on the state government.

As the DA has been hiked, now the take-home salary of state employees will increase. Currently, the dearness allowance is 46 per cent, which will increase to 50 per cent after the latest revision by the state government.

