7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: For the primary school teachers of Bihar, here comes a wonderful piece of news ahead of Christmas. The state government has increased their salary by 15%. As per media reports, over 3.5 lakh teachers and librarians working in primary schools to secondary and higher secondary schools in the state’s Panchayati Raj and municipal bodies will be benefitted from the move of the state government. Notably, the salary hike will be applicable from April 1, 2021 and the amount will be sent to their accounts on January 1, 2022.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Salary of These Govt Employees to Increase From November as Centre Hikes Their DA by 17% | Details Here

In this regard, the State Education Department has issued detailed guidelines. In the guidelines, the state government said that the increase in dearness allowance, house rent allowance and medical allowance will also be given to the employees. Along with this, the rule of increment in grade pay will also be applicable. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: These Govt Employees Get More Than 9% Hike in Dearness Allowance on Chhath Puja | Details Here

As per media reports, after the teachers get the benefits, the salary of trained teachers from primary to senior secondary schools who have completed 2 years will increase from about Rs 3000 to about Rs 4000. Also Read - Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Over 40 Dead in Different Districts Since Diwali, Police Arrest 18 People

After the official announcement, the process of salary determination of teachers will start and the teachers will get increased salary from January 1.

The development comes after the Centre increased the DA of all Central employees in October. The dearness allowance and dearness relief was hiked by 3 per cent ad that has benefitted over 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. This decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of Rs 9,488 crore on the exchequer.

Earlier in July, the government had restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

Due to COVID pandemic, the Centre had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.