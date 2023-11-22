Home

7th Pay Commission: Bihar Govt Raises DA by 4 Percent for State Employees | Check Details Here

The hikes Dearness Allowance will be rolled out with the salaries that are to be credited in December.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the winter session of Bihar Assembly, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

7th Pay Commission: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has hiked the dearness allowance for the state government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 4 percent, according to the reports. Currently, the employees are eligible for a DA of 42 percent under the 7th Pay Commission. With the latest hike, the key allowance would be raised to 46 percent.

The reports further add that the decision was reportedly taken by the chief minister in the cabinet meeting held today. The hikes Dearness Allowance will be rolled out with the salaries that are to be credited in December. The arrears would also be paid to the employees for four months.

The Department of Finance issued a press release following the cabinet decision stating that the state government employees/pensioners/family pensioners receiving salary/pension in the 7th Centrally Revised Pay Structure will be given 46% dearness allowance instead of 42% with effect from 01.07.2023.

The decision to raise the DA would benefit around 4.5 lakh state government employees in Bihar, and the DR hike would benefit around 6 lakh pensioners of the state.

The decision to raise the DA would benefit around 4.5 lakh state government employees in Bihar, and the DR hike would benefit around 6 lakh pensioners of the state.