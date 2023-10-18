Home

7th Pay Commission: Cabinet Clears 4% DA Hike For Central Govt Employees; Check Details

With this decision, the DA for central government employees will increase to 46% from the existing 42%. Last revision in DA was done on March 24, 2023.

7th Pay Commission: The central government increased the dearness allowance for its over one crore employees and pensioners by 4 per cent on Wednesday. With this decision, the DA for central government employees will increase to 46% from the existing 42%. Last revision in DA was done on March 24, 2023.

The long-awaited decision comes during the ongoing festive season and is being touted as a ‘Diwali gift’ for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners. This means that the central government employees will get enhanced salaries from the month of November along with arrears for the period between July and October.

DA is a component of the salary paid to Central Government employees to offset the impact of inflation on their earnings. It is calculated as a percentage of the employee’s basic salary and is typically adjusted twice a year, in January and July.

4% DA hike impact on salary

For those with a minimum basic salary set at Rs 18,000 their monthly salary increase will jump to Rs 8,280 at 46% DA. Their current 42 % DA results in an additional monthly income of Rs 7,560.

Meanwhile, individuals with a maximum basic salary of Rs 56,900, who currently enjoy Rs 23,898 as part of their monthly earnings under 42% DA, will see their monthly earnings surging to Rs 26,174 at 46% DA hike.

