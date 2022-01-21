7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central government employees may soon get good news. They are most likely to get a salary hike. According to a report by News18, under the 7th pay commission, employees will likely see a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA). The DA can be hiked from the current 31 per cent to 34 per cent in the coming days. The DA hike news will benefit lakhs of government employees.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: House Rent Allowance Likely To Increase by 3% For Govt Employees Soon, But Here’s The Catch

Adding to this, the report also said that the employees can get DA arrear payment soon. The government is yet to give the DA arrear of 18 months to its employees. According to media reports, the government can take a decision on this around January 26. If the government decides in the favour of its employees, they can get a handsome payment.

Central government employees are also most likely to get a House rent allowance hike (HRA Hike). In July 2021, the government had given HRA Hike to central government employees to 27 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent. The slabs depend upon the city in which the employee is residing.

Last year, the government had increased DA from 28 per cent to 31 per cent. Employees are yet to receive an HRA hike according to that. This may be announced in the upcoming days.

Several states have already decided to give DA hike to state government employees. These include the states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. Dearness allowance is given to help the employees to adjust the rising inflation rates. After the Covid-19 pandemic, employees have seen a fall in their savings and are facing financial difficulties. In this time, News of DA Hike and HRA hike will act as a soothing balm.