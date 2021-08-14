7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: In a significant development, the Central government has announced that the Divyang children of deceased government servants and pensioners will get a major hike in the family pension. Giving further details, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the decision from the Centre seeks ease of living and better economic conditions for the Divyang or disabled survivors, who need greater medical care and financial assistance.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: PM Modi to Unfurl Tricolour at Red Fort Today, 32 Olympic Athletes to Be Present

He also added that the instructions have been issued to liberalise the income criteria for eligibility of a child or sibling of a deceased government servant and pensioner for grant of family pension under CCS (Pension) Rules 1972.

He further stated the Central government is of the opinion that the income criteria for eligibility for family pension, applicable in the case of other family members, may not be applied in the case of a child or sibling suffering from disability or any disease.

Saying that the government has reviewed the income criteria for eligibility for family pension, he said the Centre decided that it shall be commensurate with the amount of the entitled family pension in their case.

In this regard, the Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare has issued instructions that a child or sibling of a deceased government servant and pensioner, who is suffering from a mental or physical disability, shall be eligible for family pension for life.

Issuing a statement, the Personnel Ministry said as per Rule 54(6) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, a child or sibling of a deceased government servant or pensioner, suffering from a mental or physical disability, is eligible for family pension for life if he or she is suffering a disability which renders him unable to earn a livelihood.

Presently, a member of the family, including a child or sibling suffering from a disability, is deemed to be earning his livelihood, if his income from sources other than family pension, is equal to or more than the minimum family pension i.E. Rs 9,000 and the dearness relief admissible thereon, it said.

The notice also stated that in the case of a disable child who is presently not in receipt of a family pension due to non-fulfilment of the earlier income criteria, family pension shall be granted to him, if he fulfils the new income criteria.