7th Pay Commission: Centre Relaxes LTC Claims For Govt Employees, Check Revised Guidelines

7th Pay Commission: As per the revised guidelines, ministries or departments, and subordinate can now approve reimbursement claims related to LTC journeys for up to six months without referring to the DoPT if no advance is drawn.

7th Pay Commission: Rejoice, Central government employees! The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has relaxed the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) claim norms for Central Government employees.

Issuing an Office Memorandum this week, the ministry said with the concurrence of financial advisers, ministries or departments, and subordinate or attached offices (with the concurrence of the Head of Department, not below the rank of Joint Secretary), can now approve reimbursement claims related to LTC journeys for up to six months without referring to the DoPT if no advance is drawn.

This move from the Centre will streamline the reimbursement process for LTC (Leave Travel Concession) journeys. With these new guidelines, the ministries, departments, and subordinate or attached offices have the authority to admit reimbursement claims for LTC journeys without the need to refer to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

As per a report by the ET, in situations where an advance is drawn, the approval period is extended to three months, provided the entire advance amount is repaid within three months.

However, it is made compulsory that the entire sum be recovered in a lump sum, and interest will be levied on the total advance amount from the date of drawal to the date of recovery.

These regulations are applicable when a Central Government employee is unable to submit the claim within the prescribed time limit under rules 14 and 15 of CCS(LTC) Rules, 1988, due to circumstances beyond their control, according to the ministry, ET report added.

Moreover, when central government employees book flight tickets for travel purpose through authorised travel agents, these agents are needed to display details of the flight with the cheapest fare and flights with fares 10% more than the cheapest fare in the desired time slot.

This provision works as evidence that the booked ticket adheres to the guidelines set by the Department of Personnel and Training, according to the Office Memorandum dated October 20, 2023.

Check New Guidelines

You have up to six months to claim reimbursement if no advance is taken.

If an advance is taken, then in that case, you have up to three months to repay the entire advance amount. However, it is important to repay the total amount in one lump sum, and interest will be charged on the entire advance from the withdrawal date to the repayment date.

