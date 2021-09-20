New Delhi: In a good news, the central government employees, who have retired in 2021, are getting bigger amount of gratuity and leave cash payment than their senior colleagues, whose service tenure ended in 2020. As per the central government’s calculation of national per centage of Dearness Allowance (DA), the amount will be 4 per cent to 7 per cent higher.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News! Ajit Pawar Promises to Implement 7th Pay Commission for PMC Employees

Union Finance Ministry has recently released the calculation of gratuity and cash payment in lieu of Leave for the central government employees retired during the period from January, 2020 to June, 2021.

"The President is pleased to decide that in respect of Central Government employees, who retired on or after January 1, 2020 and up to June 30, 2021, the amount of DA to be taken into calculation of gratuity and cash payment in lieu of leave," as per details provided by the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

According to these details, central government employees retired during the period from 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2020 get DA of 21 per cent of basic pay for the calculation.

Central government staff retired during the period from 01.07.2020 to 31.12.2020 get DA of 24 per cent of basic pay for the calculation.

The central government staff retired between 01.01.2021 and 30.06.2021 get the maximum 28 per cent of basic salary as DA for the calculation.