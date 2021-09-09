New Delhi: The Union Finance Ministry has issued details pertaining to the calculation of gratuity and cash payment in lieu of leave for the central government employees, who retired during the period from January 2020 to June 2021. The amount of Dearness Allowance (DA), that is to be taken into account for calculation of gratuity and leave encashment, has also been notified for such employees.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Big News For Gujarat Govt Employees, Pensioners; State Announces 11% DA Hike | Details Here

"Department of Expenditure has issued O.M. dated 07.09.2021 regarding calculation of Gratuity and Leave Encashment for Central Govt. employees, who retired during the period from January 2020 to June 2021," Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare tweeted.

Calculation of Gratuity and Leave Encashment

According to the existing norms in the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, the DA on the date of retirement of death is reckoned as emoluments for the purpose of calculation of gratuity, Ministry of Finance’s Department of Expenditure stated in its Office Memorandum.

Also, as per the existing provisions contained in CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, pay admissible on the date of retirement plus DA on that are reckoned for the purpose of calculation of cash payment in lieu of leave, the Office Memorandum stated.

Based on the rules, national percentage of DA for calculation purpose has been announced.

Calculation for employees retired during January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020 is 21 per cent of basic pay, according to the Office Memorandum.

Calculation for employees retired during July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 is 24 per cent of basic pay, as per the Office Memorandum.

Employees retired from January 1 to June 30 this year get a calculation of 28 per cent of basic pay, according to the Office Memorandum.

