7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announced For Govt Employees of These States This Week, Check How Much Salary Will Increase?

7th Pay Commission: The government employees of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have received a massive hike in dearness allowance which will give a major boost to their salary.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the government employees of two states have received a massive hike in dearness allowance which will give a major boost to their salary. This week, the West Bengal government during the budget presentation, announced a 4% DA hike for the state employees. After this, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a 10& DA hike for the state employees. Check how much salary will increase for the government employees of both the states.

UP Govt Hikes DA by 10%

This week, the Yogi Adityanath government approved a 10% dearness allowance hike for regular roadways employees after which it will be 38 percent for them. The move from the state government will benefit nearly 12,000 employees.

The decision was taken on the hike percentage after several protests and representations made by the Uttar Pradesh Roadways Employees Union.

Giving details, State Transport Corporation’s PRO Ajit Singh said 10% DA hike finally has been approved and it will leave an additional expenditure burden of Rs 7.5- 8 crore for the state.

The state employees can avail the DA hike whose basic pay ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the basic scale.

West Bengal Hike DA By 4%

During the budget presentation, the West Bengal announced 4% DA hike for the state employees and said with this hike, the previous DA rate of 10% has now been raised to 14%, providing a financial boost to the government workforce.

Apart from this, the state government in the budget also revealed an enhancement in financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme. As part of the scheme, the general category households will now receive Rs 1,000, while SC/ST households are set to receive Rs 1,200.

The development comes at a time when the Central government employees are waiting for an announcement on DA hike from the Centre. Meanwhile, it is being speculated the Central government employees will get two big gifts from the Centre soon – one is hike in dearness allowance and another could be release of 18-month arrears. If reports are to be believed, these two gifts will lead to massive salary hike of the Central government employees.

What Is Dearness Allowance And Dearness Relief?

The Central government employees must take note that the dearness allowance is a component of salary that is aimed at soothing the impact of inflation. The effective salary of government employees is revised periodically to cope up with the rising inflation. The Centre revises the DA twice every year – in January and July.

Check Latest DA and DR for Govt Employees

The latest DA for the Central Government employees and DR for Central Government pensioners was increased from 42% to 46%. The new rate was applicable from July 1, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.