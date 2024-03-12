Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announced For These State Govt Employees Recently, Check Full List

7th Pay Commission: The Yogi Adityanath government recently announced a 4% DA hike for the state government employees as a Holi gift.

Check 7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission: After the Centre announced DA hike for the government employees last week, several states have also announced similar hikes for their employees recently to give them a major boost amid rising inflation in the country. This will certainly bring cheers to these government employees as their dearness allowance has been hiked by 4%. Check here the list of states that have hiked the DA for their state employees.

UP Govt Hikes DA by 4%

The Yogi Adityanath government on March 11 announced a 4% DA hike for the state government employees as a Holi gift. Apart from DA, the state government also hiked the Dearness Relief for pensioners by 4 per cent. The move from the state government will benefit about 10 lakh employees, 12 lakh pensioners and 8 lakh teachers of Uttar Pradesh.

The state government in a statement said that the revised DA will be effective from January 2024 and the Yogi government will issue a notification in this regard soon. It should be noted that the hike in dearness allowance will put an additional burden of Rs 314 crore on the state government.

As the DA has been hiked, now the take-home salary of state employees will increase. Currently, the dearness allowance is 46 per cent, which will increase to 50 per cent after the latest revision by the state government.

Gujarat Govt Hikes DA By 4%

The Gujarat government last week announced a Holi bonanza for the state employees and hiked their dearness allowance by 4%. Apart from this, the state government also increased its NPS contribution by 4 per cent and will calculate the LTC cash conversion on the basis of the 7th Pay Commission. This change will come into effect from now onwards.

With the new DA hike, the total dearness allowance of state government employees will increase to 46 per cent. The new DA hike will be effective from January 1 and the government employees will be given arrears for the past eight months.

The Gujarat government said the latest move will help around 4.45 lakh state government employees and 4.63 lakh pensioners.

Uttarakhand Hikes DA by 4%

In January this year, the Uttarakhand government hiked the Dearness Allowance for its employees by 4%. With this latest DA hike, the total DA will be increased from 42 per cent per month to 46 per cent.

The state government said the revised DA will be effective from July 1, 2023, and arrears will be paid to beneficiaries in cash. The Uttarakhand government said that the latest hike will apply to state government employees and regularised and full-time employees of aided educational and technical education institutes.

