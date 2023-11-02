Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike, Bonus For UP Govt Employees Will be Announced Before Diwali

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike, Bonus For UP Govt Employees Will be Announced Before Diwali

7th Pay Commission: If announced, it will be a 4% DA hike for the UP government employees this time and the increase in the DA will be effective for pensioners as well.

7th Pay Commission: Nearly 16 lakh UP government employees will benefit from the move.

7th Pay Commission: Celebrations will come ahead of Diwali for the Uttar Pradesh government employees as the Yogi Adityanath government will announce bonus and DA hike for them ahead of the festive occasion, a state government spokesman told news agency IANS.

Trending Now

If announced, it will be a 4% DA hike for the state government employees this time and the increase in the DA will be effective for pensioners as well. And nearly 16 lakh state government employees will benefit from the move.

You may like to read

In this regard, the state finance department has already moved a proposal in this regard. A senior official told the news agency that the proposal by the finance department has been sent to the Chief Minister’s office for Yogi Adityanath’s clearance.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that the bonus and increase in the DA will be paid to the employees before Diwali. We request the state government to calculate the bonus taking the minimum wages of Rs 18,000 per month. The state government calculates the bonus to a maximum of Rs 7,000 only and 75 per cent of the amount is deposited in the provident fund account of the employees,” said JN Tiwari, president, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Karamchari Samyukta Parishad.

The development comes as the Centre has announced an increase of 4 per cent in the DA for the Central government employees and the state government is set to follow the same.

In the meantime, Railway employees have written to PM Modi demanding a revision in the pay structure of central government employees. The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) said the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) was implemented from January 1, 2016 which fixed the minimum wage at Rs 18,000 per month.

”Nearly eight years have passed from the date the revised pay structure was implemented, however, the Government of India has not yet considered for wage revision or for setting up of the 8th Central Pay Commission,” the letter written by NFIR general secretary M Raghavaiah stated.

As per the federation, there has been a steep rise in the prices of essential commodities, including eatables, as compared to 2016 which necessitates upward revision of minimum pay and equally grant of revised pay structure for all categories of central government employees.

”NFIR requests the honourable prime minister of India to kindly intervene for taking action for revision of wage structure of central government employees and also upward revision of minimum pay on the basis of specific recommendation of 7th Central pay Commission,” it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.