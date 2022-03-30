New Delhi: In a big relief to the salaried class in India, the Union government on Wednesday, March 30, announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance, or DA, for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. After the government’s latest move, DA will be hiked by 3 per cent, effective from January 1, 2022 The Dearness Relief for pensioners was also hiked by the government after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move will benefit around 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners amid rising fuel prices, oil prices and inflation in general.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked! Government Employees In THIS State Will Get Higher Salaries From April 1