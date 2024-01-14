Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike ANNOUNCED For Employees, Pensioners Of This State; Check Details

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike ANNOUNCED For Employees, Pensioners Of This State; Check Details

Hike in Dearness Allowance has been announced for employees and pensioners of Uttarakhand. Here's what the government announcement says...

DA Hike (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The new year has begun with ‘good news’ for employees and pensioners of the government, especially those who are from Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushka Singh Dhami has sanctioned the hike of Dearness Allowance for employees and pensioners of the state. According to the order of the State Finance Department, there has been a hike of four percent in the dearness allowance of state employees as well as pensioners. Before this, in an official release on December 31 2023, a DA hike was announced for employees working in the administrative departments of public undertakings and corporations. Read to know details of latest announcement…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.