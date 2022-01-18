New Delhi: Odisha state government employees have a piece of good news. Naveen Patnaik government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 per cent for the employees on New Year 2022 under the 7th pay commission. Be it state government employees or central government employees, salary hike is pleasant news for all. The decision of the Odisha govt comes after a similar decision by the Chattisgarh government and Andhra Pradesh government.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Increase Basic Salary of Govt Employees to Rs 26,000 Before Assembly Polls

All the above-mentioned states have hiked the DA by 3 per cent for their employees. The new 7th pay commission DA will be applicable from July 1, 2022. The central government has already announced the DA hike to 31 per cent. Odisha state government employees will also enjoy the DA of 31 per cent now.

The decision was announced by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. It is expected t impact 7.5 lakh Odisha state government employees.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Arrears Also Approved

Along with the DA hike, the state government has also approved giving 30 per cent 7th pay commission arrears to the employees. The employees will get the remaining 50 per cent of the 2016 and 2017 salaries. This decision will impact around 6 lakh Odisha state government employees.

Central Government DA Hike: 1 Per Cent DA Hike Possible

The good news does not end here. According to media reports, the Narendra Modi government can also announce a DA hike of 1 per cent for the central government employees soon. They are currently getting a DA of 33 per cent. The DA was hiked to 33 per cent in September 2021.

Depending upon the inflation figures if the central government employees DA is hiked, they will get 34 per cent DA from January 1, 2022.