By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked by 4% For Govt Employees of This State, Check How Much Salary Increased
7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Odisha government said that the hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2023.
7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Odisha. The state government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance and dearness relief of the state employees and pensioners by 4%.
Also Read:
- India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration Process to Reopen for THIS Division | Details Here
- 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employees Get Another DA Hike in July? Check How Much Salary Will Increase
- Bank Jobs 2023: Want To Work At Punjab National Bank(PNB)? Check Job Description, Salary, Application Form Here
According to the latest notification, the dearness allowance has been hiked by 4 per cent. With the latest hike, the dearness allowance of the employees has been increased to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent. In a statement, the state government said that the hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2023.
You may like to read
The dearness relief for the pensioners has also been hiked by 4 per cent and they will get the revised amount in the pension for the month of June.
The state government in a statement said nearly 7.5 lakh government employees and penisioners will benefit from the DA and DR hike.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.