Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked by 4% For Govt Employees of This State, Check How Much Salary Increased

7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked by 4% For Govt Employees of This State, Check How Much Salary Increased

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Odisha government said that the hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2023.

7th Pay Commission: The dearness relief for the pensioners has also been hiked by 4 per cent and they will get the revised amount in the pension for the month of June.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Odisha. The state government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance and dearness relief of the state employees and pensioners by 4%.

According to the latest notification, the dearness allowance has been hiked by 4 per cent. With the latest hike, the dearness allowance of the employees has been increased to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent. In a statement, the state government said that the hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2023.

You may like to read

The dearness relief for the pensioners has also been hiked by 4 per cent and they will get the revised amount in the pension for the month of June.

The state government in a statement said nearly 7.5 lakh government employees and penisioners will benefit from the DA and DR hike.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.