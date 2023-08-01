Home

7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Likely to Increase by 4%

The next DA hike is likely to be announced in September or October.

7th Pay Commission: The Centre had in March hiked the Dearness Allowance for the central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: After many states hiked dearness allowances (DA) for their government employees in the recent past, it is expected that the Central Government will also hike DA for its employees by 4 per cent.

The possibility of the DA hike has increased after the AICPI Index was released for June 2023. The figures for June 2023 AICPI index were released by the Centre and it shows that there has been a big jump in the index. The June index went up to 136.4 points as compared to the index number in May which was 134.7 points. A total increase of 1.7 points has been registered in June 2023. The AICPI Index generally determines the percentage of the DA hike for the government employees.

Centre Hikes DA Twice A Year

The government employees must note that the DA is hiked twice a year — January and July. The last DA hike was announced in March 2023, which became effective from January 1, 2023. In the last hike, the DA was increased by 4 per cent to 42 per cent.

When Will Next DA Hike be Announced?

As per the latest media reports, the Central Government is likely to hike DA by 4 per cent, following which the DA will increase to 46 per cent. The next DA hike is likely to be announced in September or October.

It should be noted that the Dearness allowance (DA) is granted to government employees, while dearness relief (DR) is for pensioners. As per the official data, there are 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners who will be benefitted by the DA hike.

DA May Increase To 46 Per cent

A report by Zee News claimed that the Central government employees are likely to get Dearness Allowance at 46 percent. An announcement regarding the same will be made by the Centre in September.

DA Hike Announced in March 2023

The Centre had in March 2023 hiked the Dearness Allowance for the central government employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners with effect from 01.01.2023. The dearness allowance was hike by 4% from the existing rate of 38% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. The move from the Centre benefitted about 47.58 lakh Central Governments employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

States Hike DA for Govt Employees

Recently, several states including Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka increased DA for their employees. The Madhya Pradesh government increased DA for its employees by 4 per cent. Prior to that, the Odisha government also hiked DA by four per cent for its employees and pensioners. The DA for the state employees and pensioners increased to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent. In a similar manner, the Karnataka government also hiked DA by 4 per cent with a retrospective effect from January 1, 2023.

