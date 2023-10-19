By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Government Hikes Minimum Wage of Workers, New Rates to be Applicable from October 1
According to the new increased rate, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215 by Rs 312.
New Delhi: Delhi Government on Thursday increased the minimum wage of workers. According to the Office of the Labour Minister, the new rates will be applicable from October 1. According to the new increased rate, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215 by Rs 312.
The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased from Rs 18,993 to Rs 19,279 by Rs 286. On the other hand, there has been an increase of Rs 260 in the monthly wages of unskilled Labourers from Rs 17,234 to Rs 17,494.”
