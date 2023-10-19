Home

Business

Delhi Government Hikes Minimum Wage of Workers, New Rates to be Applicable from October 1

Delhi Government Hikes Minimum Wage of Workers, New Rates to be Applicable from October 1

According to the new increased rate, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215 by Rs 312.

Meghalaya Sambad Lottery Result 19-10-2023 LIVE: Thursday Singham Lucky Draw Result Shortly

New Delhi: Delhi Government on Thursday increased the minimum wage of workers. According to the Office of the Labour Minister, the new rates will be applicable from October 1. According to the new increased rate, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215 by Rs 312.

Trending Now

The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased from Rs 18,993 to Rs 19,279 by Rs 286. On the other hand, there has been an increase of Rs 260 in the monthly wages of unskilled Labourers from Rs 17,234 to Rs 17,494.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES