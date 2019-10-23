7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Central and State Government Employees are entitled to receive many benefits this October. After the central government announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), the state governments followed suit and offered benefits including bonus on Diwali-Chhath which was provided by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments.

Notably, the government employees will receive their salary for the month of October before Diwali i.e. 25 October, stated a report.

Here are the top reasons why employees will enjoy this Diwali:

1) Salary Benefits by Gujarat Government:

The Gujarat government has increased the salary of 12,692 employees of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) by over double the amount, stated a report. While the salary of Senior Scale Class-2 officer has been increased from Rs 16000 to Rs 40800, the junior scale class 2 officer are entitled to receive a salary ranging from Rs 14,800 to Rs 38,000 per month.

2) Benefits for EPFO ​​Employees:

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to give 60 days bonus to all Group B and Group C EPFO employees under the Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme for the financial year 2018-19, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Labour.

3) Travel Allowance Hike:

Besides a hike in dearness allowance, the central government has increased the transport allowance (TA) of 52 lakh government employees as Diwali gift, stated a report. Therefore, the monthly salary of the employees will go up by Rs 810 to Rs 4,320.

Notably, the TA is decided based on the category of a city to which a government employee is posted. Under 7th CPC, the minimum TA for urban cities is Rs 1350 while the maximum TA is Rs 7,200. Meanwhile, for smaller cities, the TA promised under the 7th Pay Commission ranges from Rs 900 to Rs 3,600 per month.

Bumper Diwali for Karnataka Employees:

The Karnataka government has announced a Diwali bonanza of 4.75 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees. The hike in DA will be enhanced from the existing 6.50 per cent to 11.25 per cent of the basic pay, stated an official notification issued by the state Finance Department. It will be effective from July 1, 2019, onwards, added the notification. It must be noted that all the full-time government employees, Zilla Panchayat staff, employees of aided educational institutions and universities and pensioners are eligible to avail this DA hike.