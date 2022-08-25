New Delhi: A letter has been on circulation on WhatsApp stating that the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees has been raised from the existing 34 percent to 38 percent. The Centre on Thursday clarified that the letter is fake and said that no such order has been issued.Also Read - UPI Payments: Govt Makes BIG Decision For Digital Payments. Deets Inside

"A #Fake order circulating on #WhatsApp claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will effective from 01.07.2022. Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order," PIB Fact Check, the Union government's official Twitter handle to counter misinformation on government policies/schemes, said.

A #Fake order circulating on #WhatsApp is claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022#PIBFactCheck ▶️Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order@FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/UZBxDsZuol — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 25, 2022



“The President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government Employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38% of the Basic Pay with effect from 1st July, 2022,” the ‘fake’ letter had claimed.

What is Dearness Allowance?

Dearness Allowance is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. DA component of the salary applies to both employees in India and Bangladesh.