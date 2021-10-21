New Delhi: The Centre is likely to announce a big update on Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for the central government employees and pensioners on Thursday. Even though the Central government hasn’t made nay official announcement over the hike in dearness allowance, the data from All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for January to May 2021 indicates that the DA for central government employees could increase by 3%.Also Read - Photo of Woman Cop Carrying Toddler Daughter to Duty at Helipad Goes Viral, Wins MP CM's Praise

If this comes true, then the Central government employees could receive hike in the DA around Diwali 2021.

Though the DA was restored recently, the Central government is yet to pay the increased dearness allowance (DA) for the month of July and August 2021.

The government had recently said that the employees will receive salaries with increased DA starting from July 2021. However, employees received an increased salary only from September 2021. However, they are now expecting DA arrears for the months of July and August 2021.

Meanwhile, The Central government employees belonging to the India Post department will get only half bonus this Diwali. As per updates, the Central government had refused to grant them 120 days bonus.

The dearness allowance of the central government employees has been raised by 4 per cent in January 2020, by 3 per cent in June 2020 and by 4 per cent in January this year. With an increase of 3 per cent in July and the pending hike, the DA for central government likely to jump to nearly 31 per cent.