7th Pay Commission Latest News: After Diwali bonanza, now the government employees should get ready to receive New Year gift from the Centre. Recently, the government employees have received hike in dearness allowance, HRA and TA. In New Year, there is a chance of bumper increase in the salary of central employees.

According to a report by Zee Business, the fitment factor of central and state government employees is likely to be increased in New Year. With the increase in fitment factor, the minimum wages or the basic salary of the central government employees will automatically increase.

The central and state government employees have for the long time been demanding that their fitment factor be increased from 2.57 percent to 3.68 percent. The report suggested that the fitment factor of central government employees is likely to be decided before Union Budget 2022.

It is expected that the Union Cabinet will approve the fitment factor of the Central government employees before the Union Cabinet. After the approval of the cabinet, it can be included in the expenditure of the budget.

If the Centre makes any announcement regarding fitment factor, then the salary of government employees will increase. In fact, with the increase in fitment factor, the minimum wage will also increase.

It must be noted that the government employees are currently getting salary on the basis of 2.57 percent fitment factor. After the Cabinet’s approval, it will be increased to 3.68 percent. If this happens, then there will be an increase of Rs 8000 in the minimum salary of the employees. This means that till now it is Rs 18000, it will increase to Rs 26000.