7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees, the Central government has increased the cap on family pension limits to Rs 1.25 lakh per month. As per updates from media reports, the children of Central government employees –both husband and wife –who are covered under the Central Civil Services (CCS-Pension), 1972 Rules, can get two family pensions. However, there are some rules for this that define the conditions under which this pension can be given to the children.Also Read - Good News: Bihar CM Announces 11% DA Hike For Govt Employees, Pensioners | Check Details

As per the current rules, if parents are government employees and one of the them dies while in service or after retirement, the family pension in respect of the deceased will be payable to the surviving spouse and in the event of the death of the spouse, the surviving child shall be granted the two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents subject to fulfilment of other eligibility conditions. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Centre Makes Big Announcement on Family Pension, Says These Children Will Now Receive Major Benefits | Details Here

It must be noted that the Central government had in February 2021 raised the family pension upper ceiling from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per month. However, Union minister Jitendra Singh last week said that the upper ceiling has been raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh per month. Giving further details, the minister added that move from the Centre will bring “ease of living” for the family members of the deceased employees and would provide adequate financial security to them. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Bank Employees, Their Salary Will Increase From This Month After DA Hike | Details Here

He also went on to add that the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a clarification on the amount admissible in case a child is eligible to draw two family pensions after death of his or her parents.

The minister also added that the amount of both the family pensions will now be restricted to Rs 1,25,000 per month, which is more than two and half times higher than the earlier limit.

As per the updates from the government, in accordance with sub-rule (11) of rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1972, in case both wife and husband are Government servants and are governed by the provisions of that rule, on their death, the surviving child is eligible for two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents. Earlier instructions laid down that the total amountof two family pensions in such cases, shall not exceed to Rs 45,000 per month and Rs 27,000 per month which were determined at the rate of 50% and 30%, respectively taking into account of the highest pay of Rs. 90,000 as per 6th CPC recommendations.