7th Pay Commission Latest News: As several departments are announcing dearness allowance hike in line with the central government’s 7th pay commission DA hike, Indian Railways and Inda Post have also issued orders to increase DA of their employees by 5% to 17%. Preparations are on to make sure that the employees get their hiked salary this month.

According to reports, the postal department has issued an order in this regard after taking approval from the finance ministry.

The Centre recently announced a 5% hike in dearness allowance (DA) as well as a salary hike for over 50 lakh central government employees on recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The Uttar Pradesh government, in an almost similar step, announced a salary hike by up to Rs 1 lakh for a section of government employees.

Non-gazetted Central government employees belonging to Group B and Group C are entitled to receive a bumper Diwali bonanza under the Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) section, stated a report. This announcement, made by the central government on October 4, is applicable only to those central government employees who are not eligible for the NLPB.

The 7th Central Pay Commission, also called the 7th Pay Commission, was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in India. It submitted its report on November 19, 2015.