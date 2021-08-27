7th Pay Commission Latest News: State government employees of Punjab, here comes a piece of great news for you. Your monthly salary will increase soon as the state government has increased the basic pay for you. As per latest updates, the Punjab government has increased the basic pay of its employees by a minimum of 15 per cent. The state government has also restored certain allowances. The move from the state government will cost Rs 1,500 crore to state the exchequer. With the hike in their basic pay from now, the average increase in salary/pension of government employees has gone up to Rs 1.05 lakh per annum.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Advisor Malwinder Singh Mali Quits After Harish Rawat Seeks Removal Over Controversial Remarks

The decision to raise the pay over and above the basic pay as of December 31, 2015, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The chief minister also directed all ministers, administrative secretaries and heads of departments to talk to their respective employees for early redressal of their grievances.

The chief minister has appreciated the efforts of Cabinet Minister Brahm Mahindra and others in resolving the grievances of the 2.85 lakh employees and 3.07 lakh pensioners, who will benefit from Thursday's decisions.

“With this, the total average increase in salary/pension per employee has gone up to Rs 1.05 lakh per annum,” the Punjab government said in a statement. Previously, state employees received an average of Rs 79,250 hike per annum in their basic pay.

The 6th Pay Commission’s recommendations were accepted with effect from July 1, 2021, offering a Rs 4,700 crore bonanza for the employees.

The chief minister has urged the officials for effective communication with the state government employees after several workers agitated against the authorities over the delay in rolling out the benefits under the Sixth Pay Commission.