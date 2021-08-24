7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: In a piece of good news, the Gujarat government has approved non-practising allowance for in-service doctors of government hospitals and teachers of the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) medical colleges. Notably, this grant has been approved in line with the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendation.Also Read - Gujarat Approves Non-practising Allowance For In-service Doctors in Line With 7th Pay Commission's Recommendation

Giving further details, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the state government announced the NPA allowance as the "Rakshabandhan gift" for the doctors and medical college teachers, who were pressing for it and had even gone on strike over the demand.

Interestingly, the approval of the NPA comes a few months after the state government in May approved the NPA for teachers of six government medical colleges as per the 7th Pay Commission.

The GMERS medical colleges are semi-government institutions established under the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society of the state health department.

With the latest announcement, the state government has fulfilled a huge demand of more than 2000 doctors in Gujarat. This will increase their salary by thousands of rupees per month.

It must be noted that after the approval of the NPA, a provision of special monthly allowance was made for medical teachers and teachers. In this, the NPA has been increased from Rs 10000 to Rs 35000 per month.

More than 2000 resident doctors were on strike since August 4, demanding the issue of contractual service time period and salary as per the Seventh Pay Commission. Most of them have recently completed their Masters course. These doctors are from Government Medical Colleges in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.