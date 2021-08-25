7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday increased their Dearness Allowance to 28 per cent. The state government made the announcement in this regard and said the DA hike will come into effect from September 1.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Becomes Uttarakhand's Art, Tourism, Culture Brand Ambassador, CM Says 'He Raised Value of Devbhoomi'

"Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced to lift the freeze on the payment of dearness allowance (DA) to its employees; the increased 28% DA will be given from September," the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Making the announcement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the increased DA will be paid with effect from July 1 along with arrears.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced to lift the freeze on the payment of dearness allowance (DA) to its employees; the increased 28% DA will be given from September: CMO — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

The announcement comes as a big relief for around 1,60,000 government employees and nearly 1,50,000 pensioners who will benefit from it.

Giving further details, Dhami said an appropriate decision will also be taken soon on grade pay of police personnel. Whatever is in the interest of police personnel and the state will be done, he added.

Notably, the DA freeze was imposed last year in keeping with a similar decision by the Centre.

In the recent past, several states including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also hiked the Da for their respective state government employees.